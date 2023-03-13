Home

Oscars 2023: A great moment for Indian cinema. The 95th Academy Awards have been special for India as it managed to be nominated in three categories. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whispers and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes were in the Oscars 2023 nominees list. While RRR’s Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category, The Elephant Whispers was listed in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The movie brought the first Oscar to India as Kartiki gave the winner’s speech. A moment of pride for cinema and filmmaking community indeed as diversity in storytelling is being acknowledged at the Academy Awards 2023. Kartiki dedicated her award to India.

THE ELEPHANT WHISPERS IS A HUMAN STORY ABOUT BOND BETWEEN MAN AND NATURE

The Elephant Whispers is about the emotional bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who has been entrusted to their care. The documentary is Set in the Mudumalai National Park in South India. The filmmaker in an earlier interaction with Deadline spoke about indigenous people. She said “I’ve got a lot of feedback saying that it portrays the dignity of both the magnificent elephants and the Indigenous people who’ve lived with them and shared with them for centuries.” The 41-minute short documentary set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu is produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga.

