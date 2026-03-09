India Wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebs celebrate historic victory

  • Home
Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal flooded social media with congratulatory messages after Team India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2026.

Published: March 9, 2026 8:52 AM IST
By Shiwani
A wave of celebration swept across India on Sunday night as the Men in Blue scripted history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India delivered a commanding performance to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, successfully defending their title and lifting the trophy for the third time overall. The historic victory made India the first team in men’s T20 World Cup history to defend the title. Fans across the country erupted in joy, with streets, homes and social media platforms turning into virtual celebration grounds.

As cricket lovers celebrated the win, Bollywood celebrities also joined the nationwide party online. Actors, filmmakers and musicians flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising the team for their remarkable performance and historic achievement.

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars cheer for Team India

Soon after the final ball was bowled, several celebrities took to social media to express their excitement and pride. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X, “What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions, and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!”

This is a developing story….

