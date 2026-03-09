By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India Wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebs celebrate historic victory
Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal flooded social media with congratulatory messages after Team India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2026.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.