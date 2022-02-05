K-pop sensation BTS has millions of fans in several countries across the world and India is no exception. Indian ARMY is obsessed and absolutely in love with various fan-made edits of the group, where the group members can be seen grooving to the beats of popular Hindi numbers. Just last week, a fan-made edit of BTS dancing to Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava, Oo Antava Mava went viral. This time, however, a fan has made BTS’ Jungkook sing in Hindi. Yes, you heard it right.Also Read - ARMY Overjoyed As BTS' Jimin Gets Discharged From Hospital After Covid Treatment

YouTuber Anshuman Sharma, for the uninitiated, is quite popular online for his 'How to make a song like..' series. This time, Anshuman has 'made' Jungkook sing in Hindi as he plays the keyboard. "If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope ya'll dig it!" Anshuman captioned the video.

The video of Jungkook used is from his V-live session from June 2021 where he gave ARMY a mini-concert. Indian ARMY showered love and praise on the edit by Anshuman. Check out some of their reactions below:

Meanwhile, the septet is due to hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul in March this year.

