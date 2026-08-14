Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 full winners list: Lokah Chapter 1 wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Rekha, and more take top honours

The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced its winners, bringing together some of the biggest names and films from Indian cinema. Check out the IFFM 2026 full list of winners below.

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Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 full winners list (PC: Instagram)

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 has announced its winners, celebrating films, performances and storytellers from across Indian cinema. The event beautifully highlighted the growing global influence and incredible diversity of the subcontinent’s filmmaking landscape. From mainstream blockbusters to hard-hitting independent cinema. From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra winning Best Film to Dulquer Salmaan and Rishab Shetty emerging as top winners, this year’s list has plenty to talk about. The 17th edition also recognised veteran stars and performers from the streaming space, making it a celebration of Indian cinema across languages and formats.

IFFM 2026 full list of winners

Here’s the full list of winners of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026:

Best Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Best Film – Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family

Best Indie Film – Not a Hero – Rima Das

Special Mention – Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)

Best Director: Rishab Shetty – Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan – Kaantha

Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari – Full Plate

Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par

Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men – Shahrbanoo Sadat

Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers – Madhushree Dutta

People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara

Special Mention – Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar – Sitaare Zameen Par

Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy

Short Film Competition (Australia): The Weight of Soil

⁠Short Film Competition (India): Jo’s Turn

Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma – Matka King

Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal – Delhi Crime 3

Best Series: Freedom At Midnight, Season 2

Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi

Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji

Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty

Excellence in Cinema: Rekha

Highlights from IFFM 2026

One of the biggest highlights was Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra winning Best Film. The Malayalam superhero film, directed by Dominic Arun and led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, has received attention for bringing a superhero story rooted in Indian mythology and local culture to the screen.

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The awards also highlighted the growing reach of regional Indian cinema. Malayalam and Kannada films featured prominently among the major honours, showing how stories from different Indian film industries continue to find recognition on an international platform.

The streaming category also had its share of big moments. Vijay Varma won Best Actor in a Series for Matka King, while Rasika Dugal was recognised as Best Actress in a Series for Delhi Crime Season 3.

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Veteran actor Rekha was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award, celebrating her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Rani Mukerji was also recognised with a special citation for excellence in acting, marking her three decades in the industry.

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About IFFM 2026

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an annual celebration of Indian cinema held in Melbourne, Australia. The festival brings together films, actors, directors, and creators from across India and the wider subcontinent.

The 2026 edition is the festival’s 17th edition and continues its focus on showcasing the variety of Indian storytelling across languages and formats. Along with theatrical films, IFFM also recognises work in the streaming space, giving web series and their performers a place alongside mainstream cinema.