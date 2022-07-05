The Indian High Commission in Canada, following a controversy over poster of a documentary ‘Kaali’ that was showcased at Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, has urged the organisers to withdraw all provocative material.Also Read - Leena Manimekalai Breaks Silence on Uproar Over Kaali Movie Poster: 'If The Price is my Life...'

In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about "disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto."

"Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organisers of the event," read the statement.

“We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material,” it added.

Indian High Commission’s statement

Complaint filed against Director Leena Manimekalai

Following ‘Kaali’ controversy, a Delhi-based lawyer on Monday (July 04) filed a police complaint against Manimekalai over the controversial smoking poster. He said that the objectionable video clip and photo must be banned and removed from the internet on an immediate basis considering the defamatory impact and enrage it would cause to Hindus as it has disparaged the religious beliefs of a particular community.

On the other hand the director director hit back, saying: “I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given.” In a Twitter post in Tamil in response to an article on the controversy, the Madurai-born filmmaker said: “The film is about the events during Kaali’s strolls through the streets of Toronto city one fine evening. If they watch the movie, they will put the hashtag ‘love you Leena Manimekalai’ rather than ‘Arrest Leena Manimekalai’.”

ஒரு மாலைப்பொழுது, டோரோண்டோ மாநகரத்தில காளி தோன்றி வீதிகளில் உலா வரும்போது நடக்கிற சம்பவங்கள் தான் படம். படத்தைப்பார்த்தா “arrest leena manimekalai” hashtag போடாம “love you leena manimekalai” hashtag போடுவாங்க.✊🏽 https://t.co/W6GNp3TG6m — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 4, 2022



The controversy erupted after filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of the film on social media that depicts a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in the poster.