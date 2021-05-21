Mumbai: The winner of Indian Idol’s first season Abhijeet Sawant lashed out at the makers of the show and alleged that the focus is not just on signing anymore. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Gets Emotional After Arunita Kanjilal Surprises Him, Read on

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Abhijeet talked about season 12 of the singing reality show and criticised the show for focussing on fake love stories and poverty instead of singing. “If you look at the regional reality shows, then the audience will hardly know about the background of the contestants. Their focus is only on singing, but in Hindi reality shows, the tragic and sad stories of contestants are redeemed. The focus is only on that,” he said. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Aditya Narayan Says People Are Frustrated Because IPL Ended

Abhijeet also talked about his journey in Indian Idol 1 and said that once he forgot the lyrics of a song while performing and gave up midway. However, the then judges gave him another chance. He added that if this would have happened in today’s time, a huge drama would have been created out of it. Also Read - Indian Idol: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish's Energetic Duet Compels Neha Kakkar, Sukhwinder To Tap Their Feet

Abhijeet is the second person to criticise Indian Idol 12 which recently celebrated its 50th episode. Earlier, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who was a special guest on the show, also criticized the episode and said that he didn’t like it. ” “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do,” he had said.

Even show’s host Aditya Narayan had reacted to Amit Kumar’s statement and said that ‘it is not easy to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two.’