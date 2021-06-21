Indian Idol 12: In Sunday’s episode, the contestant who got eliminated was Sawai Bhatt. There were three contestants who were in the danger zone- Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sawai. Unfortunately, it was Sawai who had to say bye to the singing reality show. Soon after Sawai Bhatt’s was announced for eviction, fans were disheartened and showed their anger on social media. The shocking elimination happened in Father’s Day special episode in the presence of Anandji of Kalyanji-Anandji. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal To Sing Together For Himesh Reshammiya's New Album

Indian Idol 12 also paid a tribute to the popular music composer duo Kalyanji and Anandji and his presence brought back the memories of their evergreen songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and even 90s. In the last night’s episode, Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest-voted contestant and Sawai Bhatt received the least number of votes from the audience. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Judges Trolled Again For Shedding 'Fake Tears', Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

Angry netizens call Indian Idol 12 a scripted and biased show. One of the users wrote, it’s a crap show and Sawai’s elimination was unfair. “#Sawaibhatt elimination was not expected. #ShanmukhaPriya or #idoldanish should have given way considering their weak performances in the last few episodes #IndianIdol2021”, read the comment. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Was Gareebon Ka Mithun Chakraborty, Not a Star: Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Exclusive

Another fan said: “Now …show and the makers will have to pay for this… Half of the audience was watching the show because of Sawai.. TRPs will tell everything for the very next week.. Scripted show #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12”.

“By putting the top two voted contestants in the bottom two of the judges’ scores, the scheming judges diabolically eliminated #SawaiBhatt from the competition to eliminate any threat to their pre-decided winner. #IndianIdol12 is a shady, scripted show for TRPs, not for talent”, another user wrote.

Take a look at netizens reaction after Sawai Bhatt’s elimination:

#IndianIdol is going worst day by day, they are protecting #ShanMukhPriya like anything and elimination of #SawaiBhatt is very pathetic #ABPnews — Pramod (@Pramod64913269) June 20, 2021

They have already decided the winner… Just a scripted show… On one hand they were showing Pawandeep in danger zone with Sawai… N the very next moment they say Pawandeep is the highest voted contestant …can someone explain this???? #sawaibhatt — Naveen verma (@nannu32) June 20, 2021

Sorry #SawaiBhatt #IndianIdol12_Judges and #IndianIdol12_team plotted very nicely to eliminate you from the Show, In search of a TRP they can do anything, We deman vote count #IndianIdol12 Sucks and #IndianIdol12_Judges don’t you feel ashamed of yourself taking part on conspiracy — Srijan Sharma (@innocentsrijans) June 21, 2021

#SawaiBhatt Indian Idol ki koi aukaat nehin hain tumhaarein saamnein aur na unkon music ka koi gyan hain. Tumhein sunney puraa bharat intezar kar rahaa hain.Bas usee shiddat se gaatey raho aur hum aapke saath chaltein rahengein. #SawaiBhatt #WeBoycottIndianIdol — Arjun Pandit (@Pandit27893154) June 21, 2021

#IndianIdol what a crap show.. just politics removing #SawaiBhatt for sake of favouritism!!

Reallly do they count public votes. Or they are just to fool people and make money out of it… #ShanMukhPriya saved again by judges despite being trolled and low votes.#AdityaNarayan — Zico (@zicoxander) June 20, 2021

