Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 contestants never fail to impress fans, audience, judges and chief guests. This weekend, Sonu Kakkar will grace the sets of the show as a special judge. While she will be seen enjoying almost all performances, one contestant who will leave Sonu Kakkar overwhelmed is Arunita Kanjilal.

Arunita Kanjilal will leave everyone stunned with her performance on the song Salame Ishq. While the performance will leave Sonu Kakkar in complete awe, she will present a Devi Mata Ki Chunar to the talented Idol. Not just this, but Sonu also heaps praises on Arunita and says, "It is my honor to witness such great and young talents on a prestigious singing platform like Indian Idol. I am overwhelmed by your performance. Your voice is so beautiful and I wish you all the luck in your future. The Devi Mata Ki Chunar is a small gesture from my side to acknowledge your talent. All the very best and God bless you." This will leave Arunita emotional.

Arunita talks about the same and says she feels grateful. “I am grateful to the judges and the audience for always showering me with love, kindness and support and the Devi Mata Ki Chunar presented to me by Sonu ma’am reaffirms that. I hope to keep doing my best and do justice to the songs I sing on this platform,” she said.

Meanwhile, this weekend, the music reality show will welcome renowned music maestro Anandji from the famous Kalyanji-Anandji duo. The show’s host Aditya Narayan will also be seen revealing some unknown facts about Anandji in the presence of judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Follow this space for more updates related to Indian Idol 12.