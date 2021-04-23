Mumbai: Singer Pawandeep Rajan has emerged as one of the most popular contestants this year in Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep Rajan is not just famous but superbly talented and absolutely blessed. He saw fame at a very young age. He won the youngest Tabla player award at the age of 2 and his singing began early in life. An old video of Pawandeep is doing rounds on the internet where he is seen playing tabla so perfectly and his friend is singing Sahiba song from Phillauri. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 15,000 Blue Silk Saree Looks Like A Royal Dream, See Pics

Pawandeep Rajan's video was shared by Prateek Joshi who wrote in his caption: "Sahiba ❤️ old memories #pawandeeprajan".

Watch Pawandeep Rajan playing tabla so effortlessly:



Pawandeep Rajan has stolen everyone’s hearts in Indian Idol 12, is a young talented boy from Uttarakhand’s Champawat area. Both his father Suresh Rajan, and sister Jyotideep Rajan are singers and have been singing professionally. In fact, Pawandeep Rajan’s father is a renowned Kaumani folk singer. In Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan has impressed all with his superb journey and his effortless singing style. However, not everyone knows that he had mastered singing very early in his career.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 12, fans’ favourite couple, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be coming together on stage to put up a stellar performance. Well, we are sure with their soulful music, they will once again win millions of hearts. Pawandeep will be returning on the stage after his recovery from coronavirus.

At present, there are 9 contestants who are contesting against each other in the show – Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayali Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Taro.

