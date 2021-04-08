Mumbai: Indian Idol 12’s most-loved contestant Pawandeep Rajan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine for precautionary measures. The channel, on Thursday, shared a promo of Indian Idol, where the current host Rithvik Dhanjani welcomed Anandji on Kalyanji-Anandji special episode and informed everyone that contestant Pawandeep is under quarantine. The announcement surprised all three judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: AR Rahman, Oscar Winner And Music Maestro, To Grace The Reality Show

This weekend, Pawandeep Rajan requested the judges and the guest to let him sing through video call. All of them agreed to his request. Pawan will be seen going live through video call where he will be singing for Anandji. As per the report in Filmibeat, after Aditya Narayan tested positive for coronavirus, the makers of Indian Idol 12 started testing the crew and contestants on the sets and the test results of Pawandeep came out to be positive. Since then, he has been immediately quarantined. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra is Happy To Watch Rekha on 'Sad' Indian Idol 12, Takes Dig At Show For Sheltering MeToo Accused Anu Malik

Watch the promo video of Indian Idol 12:

Music maestro and Oscar winner AR Rahman will also be gracing the singing reality show this weekend. He will appear on the show to promote his film, 99 Songs, which marks his debut as a producer and writer. Rahman will be sharing some interesting anecdotes about his career and music with the contestants. He will also be seen crooning some melodious melodies on the stage along with the judges and contestants.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan revealed how is it to be like an overnight sensation as his life has changed completely. Pawan’s pictures and videos with his friend Arunita Kanjilal are loved the most. They never miss a chance to show their chemistry together on the stage of a reality singing show. Earlier, when Pawandeep Rajan was asked about his relationship with Arunita, he said, “The relationship we both have is a very good friendship. This is only a friendship, so don’t make it like we are wandering.”

We wish for Pawandeep Rajan’s speedy recovery.