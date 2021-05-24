Mumbai: The row regarding the Indian Idol 12 is getting bigger. Now show’s host and singer Aditya Narayan has once again jumped in defending the show’s contestants. Also Read - Abhijeet Sawant Reacts To Kishore Kumar Controversy: It Is Unfair To Make Such Comments, Ridicule Newcomers

After a recent episode, Idol Shanmukhpriya was trolled on social media with angry fans demanding her elimination. Talking about the same in an interview with SpotBoye, Aditya Narayan said that Indian Idol 12 contestants are the best collection and that it’s good that the Idols are learning about the harsh reality of the world outside the reality show. “To all those who are trolling and lashing out at me, I say, Shashtaang Pranaam to all and God bless you. I feel like that cheetah who wouldn’t move to prove he’s the fastest in a dog race. Sometimes trying to prove your point is an insult to your own intelligence and experience. This is how I feel while defending arguably the best collection of contestants on a reality show. Indian Idol is the no.1 reality show for 26 weeks running. Do I need to defend it?” he said. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Anuradha Paudwal Reacts To Amit Kumar's Claims, Calls Contestants 'Very Talented'

Indian Idol 12 is facing major flak since last week when Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked to paise the contestants by the makers and that he did not like it. In the latest episode, host Aditya Narayan took a dig at the same statement and asked Kumar Sanu if he was ‘asked’ to praise the contestants on the show. Even Anuradha Paudwal, who was the show’s special guest on Sunday reacted to the controversy in an interview with Aaj Tak and said that she ‘found the contestants very talented.’ Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Demand Shanmukhapriya's Elimination, Call Her Performance 'Pathetic'

However, the show’s judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Mallik have not commented on the issue so far.