Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines these days for all the wrong reasons. It's the biggest singing reality show on Indian Television which has become hit among the audience with talented contestants and Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as judges. Indian Idol 12 controversies have started ever since Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar said that he was asked to praise the contestants irrespective of their performances.

A few days ago, Aditya Narayan took a dig at Amit Kumar and asked chief guest Kumar Sanu if he was 'asked' to praise the contestants on the show. "Sir, you have praised the contestants on the show today. I want to ask if you have done it from your heart or someone from our team asked you to." Reacting on this, singer Udit Narayan called Aditya's behaviour 'childish', however, he sided with him in saying that Amit should have not said anything after agreeing to be on the show. "I saw Amit's episode, I could see that he enjoyed it. When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya," he said.



Aditya Narayan recently spoke to news portal and sounded little hurt on ‘childish’ remark by his father on Indian Idol 12 controversy. He said: “Theek hai, Sir. I am in this world because of my parents. The matter ends there. Har maa-baap ki nazar mein unka beta hmaesha bachcha hi hota hai. I am honest to my work and will continue to be so. Not everyone has to agree with my view. And that’s okay.”

Apart from this, Aditya Narayan was involved in another controversy when he made disparaging remarks showing Alibaug in a poor light. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused him of making an unsavory remark about Maharashtra’s Alibaug area on the show. MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopka demanded an apology for the same and further warned the show and channel of action against them if they failed to issue an apology on national television. Later on, Narayan apologized.