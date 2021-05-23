Mumbai: The controversy around the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is getting bigger. Days after, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked to paise the contestants by the makers and that he did not like it, now the show’s this weekend chief guest Anuradha Paudwal has reacted to it. The legendary singer said that she found contestants ‘very talented.’ Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Demand Shanmukhapriya's Elimination, Call Her Performance 'Pathetic'

Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Roop Kumar Rathod graced the show as special guests this weekend. Following which, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Anuradha said that she does not know about the controversy but she found the contestants very talented. "I found the contestants very talented and there was nothing controversial about it. If people are questioning their (contestants') talent, I am surprised. I have no idea about the controversy around Amit ji but when I went, the kids sang really well. I was surprised watching their performance," she said.

Meanwhile, the show's hot Aditya Narayan took a dig at the same statement and asked Kumar Sanu if he was 'asked' to praise the contestants on the show. To this, the singer replied that he was there to motivate the contestants and applaud them for their talent and whatever he said while appreciating them was all genuine and not fake.

In another interview, Aditya talked about the makers of the show creating a fake relationship angle between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to entertain the audience. He called it a ‘dhong’ in an interview with Bollywood Spy and said, “Hum masti karte hai (We are just having some fun). People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all a lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it.”