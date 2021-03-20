Indian Idol 12’s Saturday, March 20 episode will witness guests music composer Anu Malik, lyricist Sameer, and singer Udit Narayan. In the latest promo video of Indian Idol 12 shared by the channel, Pawandeep Rajan is seen singing Panchi Nadiya Pawan Ke from the 2000 film Refugee. Wearing his traditional pahadi cap and matching jacket, he gets praises from Vishal Dadlani, Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar. However, Anu Malik gave a negative look as he can be heard saying: “I am done with it, kya chalra hai yeh, chodo bhai chodo”. Everyone got scared including Neha Kakkar on seeing Anu Malik’s reaction. We also saw Anu leaving the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya Wins Anu Malik's Heart as he Gives Bollywood Offer - Watch

Is Anu Malik angry with Pawandeep Rajan?

We all know how Anu Malik reacts to songs that touch his heart. He does a little drama and appreciates the contestants, and the same happened with Pawandeep. Malik couldn’t contain his emotions and in happiness, the musician lifted Pawandeep Rajan with both hands. Anu Malik said, “I have never seen such an astonishing performance ever from a boy at such a young age. I felt like I am listening to some profound music singer. You have a really great future lying ahead of you, Pawandeep. You are an exceptional singer with immense talent and utmost humility. and one day, I know you will surely be the best playback singer…one day.”

In Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s cute chemistry have amazed the viewers. In the latest exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, when Pawandeep Rajan was asked about his relationship with Arunita, he said, “The relationship we both have is a very good friendship. This is only a friendship, so don’t make it like we are wandering.”

Watch Pawandeep Rajan’s interview:

