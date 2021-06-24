Indian Idol 12 News: Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt might have missed the opportunity to win the trophy this year but the love and adulation he has received from across the country are unmatchable. After he got eliminated this weekend, Sawai reached his hometown in Rajasthan where he was treated exactly like a superstar. The popular singer visited Nagaur, his hometown in Rajasthan, after many months of living in Mumbai, and people there were quick to welcome him with all their open arms. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Danish Mohd Reminds Javed Akhtar of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by Singing 'Afreen Afreen'

Sawai was anointed with huge garlands upon his arrival in Nagaur. This was followed by people organising a procession and make him sing songs amid a huge crowd. He also thanked all for supporting him and encouraging him to perform better.

Sawai has won the hearts of many with his performance on Indian Idol 12. The singer used to work as a puppeteer before participating in the reality show. However, he earned a lot of appreciation for his rustic folk singing. Right from legendary musicians like AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh to actor Rekha, Neetu Singh, and others who appeared on the show as chief guests, everyone seemed in awe of Sawai’s performances on the show.

