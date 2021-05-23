Mumbai: Seems like Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya has disappointed fans with her performance in the romantic special episode. Shanmukhapriya and Ashish Kulkarni sang Humko Sirf Pyaar Hai and impressed the special guests for the day – Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod. However, she failed to impress fans. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Takes a Dig at Amit Kumar, Asks Kumar Sanu About Praising The Contestants

Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter expressing disappointment and demanding Shanmukhapriya’s elimination from the show. Fans on social media claimed that her performance was ‘pathetic’ and that ‘She ruined the original song’ as well. Fans also questioned special guests for the episode and show judges for praising her. Also Read - Indian Idol: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Leave Anuradha Paudwal-Kumar Sanu Mesmerised With Their Romantic Performance

Take a look at what fans have to say following Shanmukhapriya’s performance: Also Read - Indian Idol 12 is Fake: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal's Romance is 'Dhong', Says Aditya Narayan

shanmukhapriya’s yodelling is not at all melodious…its screaming and IRRITATING…her voice also keeps breaking…how cn judges not know this inless they themselves r not qualified enough to judge !! any other contestant is bearable#IndianIdol2021 #ShanmukhapriyaScreaming pic.twitter.com/L5RT3risDQ — Mamta S ”*°મમતા°*” (@s_mamta9) May 22, 2021

Ek number 1 kharab singer hai , nikalo pehle sharmukha ko 😡, — Aaj25 (@Aaj2510) May 22, 2021

She changed the actual tune of the song and it was pathetic! She should be out asap. — Purva (@Purva83072932) May 22, 2021

I had to listen to original humko sirf tumse pyar hai & tu pyar hai again to get these out of my system. Just ask the contestants to compose and sing their own songs and nt ruin the amazing songs. — sshah (@Hit_corruption) May 22, 2021

Shanmukpriya should be eliminated , worse singing. — Lizy (@LizySoalja) May 22, 2021

Indian Idol 12 is facing major flak since last week when Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked to paise the contestants by the makers and that he did not like it. In the latest episode, host Aditya Narayan took a dig at the same statement and asked Kumar Sanu if he was ‘asked’ to praise the contestants on the show. To this, the singer replied that he was there to motivate the contestants and applaud them for their talent and whatever he said while appreciating them was all genuine and not fake.