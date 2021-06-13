Mumbai: The fans of Indian Idol 12 are deeply attached to the contestants of the singing reality show. Whether it is appreciating their performance or providing feedback, these fans always make sure they provide honest opinions following the episode. However, these fans are left disappointed with this Saturday’s episode. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy News: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says Judges Use Contestants For Promotion

Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most favourite contestants. However, this week, Pawandeep Rajan sung only one song, which left fans disappointed. Several people took to Twitter following Saturday's episode lashing out at the show's makers. They alleged that while the promo for the episode presented Pawandeep Rajan singing two songs, only one song was shown in the episode. "Makers of Indian Idol 12 are degrading Pawandeep Rajan," one of the fans wrote. Fans also alleged that even appreciation for Pawandeep by the judges was cut in the episode. "Total partiality given #PawandeepRajan just 1 song to sing for 3 minutes & Danish given 3-4 songs with 8 minutes. Sheer partiality," another fan wrote.

Take a look at how Pawandeep's fans are expressing disappointment on Twitter:

His two songs of 9 minutes duration was cut down to one song of 3 minutes in HR special. Uncut version is on @SonyLIV app. Can’t understand why? @SonyTV #IndianIdol2021 #Suroor2021 #Pawandeeprajan @Pawandeeprajan1 #IndianIdol — Duty Libra (@atulbirdy1) June 13, 2021

Wat nonsense is going on😡😡 Only 1 song to the man who is responsible 4 giving u the majority of ur viewers #IndianIdol Shame on u @SonyTV @fremantle_india This is unbearable. U cut his 2nd song. Fans r not gonna forget that#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #PawandeepRajan — Himani Sharma 🎭 (@HimaniSharma_20) June 12, 2021

Total Partiality Given #PawandeepRajan Just 1 Song to Sing for 3 Mins & Danish given 3-4 Song with 8Mins

Sheer Partiality☹️#IdolPawandeep ko only 1 Song Mila to Isme #IdolArunita ki Kya Galti😕

Sab #ArunitaKanjilal ko kyu Suna Rahe Ho #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2020 — 🌟⭐💙• 🅿$ •💙⭐🌟 (@3967_PS_25) June 12, 2021

Wat a shameful strategy against pawandeep from @SonyTV to show his 2 sngs n appreciation in promo n thn cut them in ep. He is the TRP king for ur show.#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #Pawandeeprajan #Pawandeep — MP (@mandar_palekar) June 13, 2021

Indian Idol 12 has been in controversies since the recent past. It all started following Amit Kumar’s claim that he was asked to praise the contestants and that he did not like it. Since then, several people including the show’s judge Aditya Narayan, former judge Sunidhi Chauhan, Anuradha Paudwal, Abhijeet Sawant, Sonu Nigam have jumped into the controversy presenting their views.