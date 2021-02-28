In the latest Indian Idol 12 episode, megastar Govinda was seen along with Shakti Kapoor as the guests. The episode was full of entertainment and laughter riots. Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa joined the laughter and roller-coaster ride as they replaced Aditya Narayan for an episode. In the Indian Idol 12 Saturday episode, Govinda has welcomed with his hit songs and the audience witnessed his and Shakti Kapoor’s amazing comic timing. The duo had a blast going down memory lane. Also Read - Aly Goni Gets Best Birthday Gifts From Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Check Out His Presents

While sharing the memories from the ‘90s, Govinda revealed that when he was it his peak, he wrote 15-16 hit songs of him. “When I was at my peak time, 15-16 hit songs of mine were written by me. I had warned the lyricists that one day I will reveal this truth”, said Govinda. Even his Deewana Mastana dialogue was written by him. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Motivates Neha Kakkar to Donate Rs 3 Lakh to Families of Missing Uttarakhand Labourers

Later on, Shakti Kapoor was heard saying that his famous character Raja Babu’s tone was suggested by the legend actor and also said that he owes this to him. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Party With Keerti Kelkar, Gazala Shaikh Khan And Dance on ‘Coca Cola Tu’, Watch Their Crazy Moves

Govinda shared a photo from the sets of Indian Idol. He can be seen sporting a white shirt with a blue coloured blazer and black trousers. He had a serious look while posing in his vanity. As for the caption, Govinda wrote, “Had an amazing time being invited on the sets of ‘#IndianIdolSeason12’. Got a chance to witness the talented bunch of singers, truly an overwhelming experience. Watch me witnessing IndianIdol season 12 soon”.

Govinda and Shakti will be seen having a gala time with the star cast of the comedy show. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.