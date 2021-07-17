Mumbai: Singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, is inching closer to its grand finale, and makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge hit. As per the latest reports, the finale will air for 12 long hours, and several celebrities, previous seasons contestants will grace the show with their power-packed performances. According to the Tellychakkar report, the finale will keep the audience to the edge of their seats with surprising twists and will have a high dose of entertainment. The reports also state that the winners of past seasons will also be seen gracing the show and enthrall the audience with their stunning performances. The makers are reportedly planning the finale extensively to make it a huge hit.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra 'Amazed' With Pawandeep Rajan's Voice, Treats Him With Parathas

Earlier, host Aditya Narayan revealed to SpotboyE in an interview, "Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity."

Currently, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Nihal Tauro. The grand finale will air in August.