The reality TV show, Indian Idol 12‘s upcoming episode will be high-on emotions during the family special episode. In the promo shared by Sony TV, the show’s judge Himesh Reshammiya will be seen in tears after contestant Mohammed Danish performs his segment. The singer will be moved by Danish’s performance as he remembers his late brother and gets emotional. Also Read - Kasauti Zindagi Ki Fame Cezanne Khan Confirms Marriage Plans With His UP Based Ladylove

The promo is captioned, “#IndianIdol2020 #IdolDanish and his enigmatic #FamilySpecial performance brought tears to judge Himesh Reshammiya’s eyes! Did you also get emotional? Watch #IndianIdol2020 this weekend at 8 PM, only on Sony TV (sic).” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Jumps Into Sea in Stunning Bikini Look | WATCH

Watch Here:



Danish sings the title track of the film, Apne, which reminds Himesh of his late brother and how his loss affected his family. Both Neha and Vishal are seen consoling him while he tells about his brother. He said, “Today your performance made me so emotional I couldn’t control my tears. The way you sang would make anyone cry as you sang it as if you were feeling it. This is a quality that segregates a good singer and fabulous sings. You have really come a long way since your audition, and I hope you reach new heights in your life.”

Meanwhile, during this weekend’s episode the entire Narayan family, Host Aditya Narayan, his wife Shweta Agarawal, Udit Narayan and mother Deepa Narayan will be gracing the show. This will also be Shweta’s first appearance on TV post her wedding with Aditya. In fact, Aditya and Shweta will also be seen doing a romantic dance performance on the song ‘Pehla Nasha’ and it will be sung by Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa.

