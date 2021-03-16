Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The show has been grabbing the limelight all for the right reasons this season. Indian Idol 12 has some real singing talent and great performers such as Pawandeep, Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd Danish to name a few. While, in most of the seasons the judges take the limelight, however in the twelfth season of Indian Idol 12, it is Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s cute chemistry that viewers are amazed at. The pahadi boy and Bengali girl have been receiving most of the praises. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Adorable Birthday Post For Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh is All Hearts

In the latest exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, when Pawandeep Rajan was asked about his relationship with Arunita, he said, "The relationship we both have is a very good friendship. This is only a friendship, so don't make it like we are wandering." On the claims of Arunita not being able to focus on her performance, Pawandeep said, "If the performance is getting affected in any way, then it will be the lack of our songs. We are trying to bring better performance to the public. This cannot be the reason for the deviation. The reason for the disorientation is that we should do less Riyaz. It's not like that."



Pawandeep further said, “I am doing well on my behalf and if there is a shortcoming then I will do more good. In the following episodes, I will try to present more good songs for the public.”

Indian Idol 12 will air at a new time on Sony TV from March 27. Along with Himesh, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are also judges on the show. Indian Idol 12 premiered on December 19, last year and currently has 10 contestants who are competing for the coveted trophy.