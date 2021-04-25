Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 welcomed actor and politician Jaya Prada as a special guest on April 24. While Jaya was seen enjoying on the sets of the singing reality show, she also shared some rare stories about her career and movies. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada To Give A Head Massage To Idol Nihal Tauro, Tap Feet on Dhafli Wale Dhafli Baja - Watch

Following Idol Danish’s performance, the show’s host Jay Bhanushali requested Jaya to share some anecdote, to which the actor revealed a story behind the song De De Pyar De and mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan hid his burnt hand during the shoot of the song. “This song needed a lot of acting. However, owing to some previous shooting sequences, Amit Ji got his hand burnt due to firecrackers. Amitabh Ji, who is such a legend, knows how to take advantage of all the situations. He came up with an idea. He decided to keep the hand wrapped in bandage in his pocket and used the other hand for performing the sequence,” she said. Jaya went on to say that Amitabh made this his style. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Contestant Pawandeep Rajan Plays Tabla on Sahiba Song in Old Video- Watch

During the episode, Jaya Prada was also shown the pictures of six actors Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Rishi Kapoor, and was asked who among these was the most nervous during a romantic scene. To this, Jaya revealed that Dharmendra would get embarrassed during romantic scenes. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 15,000 Blue Silk Saree Looks Like A Royal Dream, See Pics

Jaya Prada graced the sets of the singing reality show and appreciated the contestant’s performances. During the episode, Jaya also gave a head massage to idol Nihal Tauro. Apart from this, Jaya was also seen tapping feet on her popular song, Mujhe Naulakha Manga De from the film Sharaabi (1984) and Dhafli Wale Dhafli Baja from the movie Sargarm.