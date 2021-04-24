Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 will welcome actor turned politician Jaya Prada this weekend as a special guest. She will not just be seen enjoying on the sets of the singing reality show but will give head massage to idol Nihal Tauro. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Contestant Pawandeep Rajan Plays Tabla on Sahiba Song in Old Video- Watch

Following Nihal Tauro’s performance, Jaya praised him and said, “I can see Kishore da in you. I like your hairstyle, but it’s a bit crimpy and I feel like giving a hair oil massage on it.” The actor turned politician further added that “Nihal, I must say that this song, which is very close to my heart, has been sung so well. I feel honoured after listening to this. Even, I can feel that your look has a resemblance to Kishore Da in (Kishore Kumar) posture.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 15,000 Blue Silk Saree Looks Like A Royal Dream, See Pics

Nihal was truly flattered with Jaya Prada’s words and he later said in a press statement that sharing the stage with Jaya was like a dream come true. “It was a dream moment for me when Jaya ma’am personally came on the stage to do my champi. She even said that my look has a resemblance to the legendary singer, Kishore Da. I feel so blessed and it will be an unforgettable moment throughout my life,” he said.

Apart from this, Jaya will also be seen tapping feet on her popular song, Mujhe Naulakha Manga De from the film Sharaabi (1984) and Dhafli Wale Dhafli Baja from the movie Sargarm. She will be really impressed with the mesmerising performances of top 9 Idols. Overall, it will be a an fun episode with music, masti and dhamaal.