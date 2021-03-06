Indian Idol 12, March 6, 2021 Episode: On Saturday, the audience will witness some of the powerful performances from the contestants and the one who will definitely give you Goosebumps is contestant Mohammed Danish’s mind-blogging performance. A promo of Indian Idol 12 has been shared by the channel where Danish is seen singing the famous Deva Shree Ganesha song. The power-packed song by Mohammed Danish will make the judges emotional. While Vishal Dadlani will be seen dancing on the number, Neha will be seen crying at the end of the performance. All of them will then cheer ‘Ganpati Bappa Moreya’. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 19,152 Saree Spills Hotness Around, Husband Rohanpreet Singh Agrees

Emotional Neha Kakkar says, "I am a believer of God and I think whatever I have achieved in my life, I have a lot to thank God for it." The mesmerizing performance by Danish took her to a whole new world.

Music director Atul of the Ajay-Atul duo is the special guest. He will be seen gifting Danish a chain with a Ganesha pendant as he gets impressed with his performance. Atul says, "This chain has been with me for a long time and today and I would like to gift you this for your fabulous performance. This chain will be lucky for you." After Danish receives the gift, he gets happy and emotionally says: "I am very fortunate to receive this special gesture from such an ace music director. This is like a blessing I have received from sir and from this moment I have a lot more to achieve in my life. Deva Shree Ganesh used to be my first song when I used to sing in Jagrata and post this song the energy of the crowd and mine and automatically doubled."

Watch Danish’s roaring and soul-touching performance here:

