Mumbai: Sayli Kamble has never failed to impress judges and even viewers of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Each week, Idol Sayli has set a benchmark with her mesmerising performance. This weekend too, as judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya return to the show, they will be stunned by Sayli's performance.

Sayli Kamble's performance on the songs Jaane Kaise Kab Kahan, Jalta Hai Jiya Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and Ab Ke Sawan Mein Ji Dare will be a major major highlight of this weekend's episode. She will impress everyone including Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and the weekend's special guest Amit Kumar. Sayli will not only receive a standing ovation but Neha Kakkar will be in complete awe following her performance. "Sayli, this performance is one of your best, which I have ever seen, and even I have to confess I couldn't sing the same song like the way you have. It's unbelievable," Neha complemented Sayli.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol will be celebrating Kishore Kumar’s 100 songs and will welcome music director and singer Amit Kumar as a special guest. The contestants will recreate the golden era of Hindi-film music and will leave Amit Kumar extremely impressed.

Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya were missing from the last couple of episodes of Indian Idol 12 as Sony Entertainment Television had shifted base for the show to Daman. The decision came after the Maharashtra government suspended all film and TV shoots in the state due to rising cases of coronavirus. Anu Mail and lyricist Manoj Muntashir replaced Neha and Himesh for the last couple of weeks. While Anu Malik will continue this weekend also, Neha and Himesh are now back.