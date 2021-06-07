Indian Idol 12 viewers witnessed the elimination of contestant Anjali Gaikwad in the last episode. She was voted out due to lesser votes. Ever since her elimination, Anjali’s fans have been flooding Twitter and Instagram to bring her back. Anjali Gaikwad was the seventh contestant who has got eliminated from the show after Nachiket Lele. This week in the danger zone, Anjali, Sayli Kamble, and Sawai Bhatt were there. Now, only eight contestants are left on Indian Idol 12 now. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya Trolled Again For Allegedly 'Ruining Old Songs'

Netizens are trending hashtags #IndianIdol12 #AnjaliGaikWad on Twitter. Fans are accusing makers and judges of not recognizing great talents. Many have even demanded that Anu Malik should be removed from the panel of judges. A fan wrote, “#IndianIdol2021. These are difficult times.. scared with every call on the phone, every post on social media.. what they might bring.. nobody knows. A couple of hours of music takes us back to a nostalgic era. None of the kids deserve elimination least so #AnjaliGaikWad. Bring her back (sic).” Also Read - Indain Idol 12: Zeenat Aman Suggests Shanmukha Not To Take Criticism To Heart, Asks Her To 'Ignore, Ignore and Ignore'

Another user said: “I think viewers have lost taste of good music & singers #AnjaliGaikWad elimination from #IndianIdol2021 proves it … appalled to the core @SonyTV @The_AnuMalik #HimeshReshammiya @AmNehakakkar @VishalDadlani” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep, Arunita Celebrate, Cut Cake as 'Romance Special Ep.’ Gets Good Ratings

“One of the finest classical singer #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated from #IndianIdol2021. This is really disgusting that the show prefers yoddling over classical music..”, wrote the third one.

If #AnjaliGaikWad dont bring TRP how tweeter is flooded after her elimination — Sujata Baban Chavan (@sujataMSETCL) June 7, 2021

Elimination of #AnjaliGaikWad on @indianidoli #IndianIdol2021 is a clear indication that modern day singers, contestants and listeners have no idea of classical music. They only want to repackage the old music in the guise of remix ! @VishalDadlani #NehaKakkar @HimeshReshammi1 — Raghavendra Rao (@rajabhi123) June 7, 2021

Instead of eliminating the participants like #AnjaliGaikWad Sony TV should firstly eliminate Anu Malik from Judgement table. — ⋆ ⋆ (@NIKKIGU45473309) June 7, 2021

Before Indian Idol 12, Anjali Gaikwad had participated in the singing reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 2017. She won the contest as a mutual winner along with co-contestant Shreyan Bhattacharya.

Who do you think will be the winner of Indian Idol 12?