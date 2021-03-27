Indian Idol 12: Indian Idol 12’s most loved Jodi Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal never miss a chance to show their chemistry together on the stage of a reality singing show. In Saturday’s episode, the audience will witness veteran actor Neetu Singh Kapoor as the guest where the contestants will perform on her and late Rishi Kapoor’s songs. The promo of this weekend’s Indian Idol 12 reveals Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s heart-winning performance on ‘Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi Hat Ti’. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Goes Wet And Wild With Husband Rohanpreet Singh in a Pool - Watch The Viral Video Here

Pawandeep and Arunita amazed Neetu Singh and the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya with their romantic performance as they gaze at each other eyes during their performance. The pahadi boy and Bengali girl will be seen receiving most of the praises from tonight’s guest. Neetu is expected to be talking about Rishi Kapoor in the show. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Breaks Down on Indian Idol 12 as Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra Remember Rishi Kapoor

Watch Pawandeep and Arunita’s romantic performance:

Earlier, when Pawandeep Rajan was asked about his relationship with Arunita, he said, “The relationship we both have is a very good friendship. This is only a friendship, so don’t make it like we are wandering.”

In tonight’s episode, the Indian Idol 12 team will be seen surprising Neetu Singh Kapoor with a recording of sweet messages from her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Neetu Singh is one of the popular actors of the 70s and 80s. She will be sharing many stories about her life with Rishi Kapoor and how she is looking forward to starting off her career once again in Bollywood.