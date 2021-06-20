Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is one of the most successful of all seasons of this singing reality show. Its contestants are widely loved by the audience. Of these contestants, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are extremely popular and they never fail to impress fans and judges with their performance. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Judges Trolled Again For Shedding 'Fake Tears', Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

Impressed with their singing talent, the show's judge Himesh Reshammiya has now decided to launch them together in his new album. The duo will feature in the first song of Himesh Reshammiya's next album, Moods with Melodies. The release date of the song will be announced on June 21 which also happens to be World Music Day. Himesh Reshammiya took to social media sharing the news and mentioned that this first song of his album is composed by him, Pawandeep and Arunita sung it. "On world music day 21 st June, I will be announcing the release date of the song which I have composed for super singers Pawandeep @pawandeeprajan and Arunita @arunitakanjilal from my new music album as a composer which is titled Moods With Melodies, the first song of the album is composed by me and sung by pawandeep and arunita and lyrics by @sameeranjaanofficial you will love the track , the most romantic track of all time coming soon, give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies," he wrote.

Pawandeep and Arunita are widely loved for their singing talent. They also made headlines for their alleged love angle, which some people claimed was only a tactic by the creatives to gain TRP.