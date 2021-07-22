New Delhi: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are some of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. The duo never fails to impress fans with their melodious performances. Now, Pawandeep and Arunita are set to sing for Himesh Reshammiya‘s new album.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Guest List: Asha Bhosle, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Karan Johar And Others To Grace The Show

A month after launching Pawandeep and Arunita in his album Moods with Melodies, Himesh Reshammiya will now release another song sung by the Indian Idol duo. The singer has revealed that he will release a soul-stirring studio version of the song, Teri Umeed which has been sung by Pawandeep and Arunita. The song will be released on July 23rd which also happens to be Himesh Reshammiya's birthday.

Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram sharing the news with Pawandeep and Arunita's fans and wrote, "Thanks for all the blockbuster success of all the songs, coming with a romantic melody which has a divine energy to it on 23rd July, sung beautifully by @pawandeeprajan and @arunitakanjilal @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06, love you all."

Several Pawandeep and Arunita’s fans took to the comment section of Himesh’s post requesting that they wish to see the duo in the music video as well. “Sir we have just one request pls keep Aru and Pawan in the video pls,” one of the fans wrote.

Pawandeep and Arunita are widely loved for their singing talent. They also made headlines for their alleged love angle, which some people claimed was only a tactic by the creatives to gain TRP.

Himesh Reshammiya has already given a platform to several Indian Idol 12 contestants. Earlier Sawai Bhatt sung a song for Himesh’s latest album Himesh Ke Dil Se. Even Mohd Danish was roped in for another song of the album.