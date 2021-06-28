Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are some of the much-loved contestants of Indian Idol. They never fail to make headlines not just for their singing talent, but also for their alleged romance as well. Amid the rumours that Pawandeep and Arunita are dating each other, the latest promo of the show has raised speculations. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya Brutally Trolled After Javed Akhtar Praises Her, Netizens Ask 'Were You Paid To Applaud Her?'

The upcoming weekend will be a monsoon special in Indian Idol 12 and will welcome Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The episode seems fun since at a point Arunita Kanjilal is asked to make pakoras for Himesh Reshammiya. However, the part of the promo that has caught everyone’s attention is Pawandeep Rajan confessing that he is in love. “Baarish ka mahaul hai jo, hamesha ke tarah koi naye cheez laata hai yeh. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ke main pyaar mein hu (This monsoon season brings something new every time, I think I am in love),” Pawandeep said. This has left everyone shocked with speculations being raised if this confession is for Arunita Kanjilal. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Others Get COVID-19 Vaccine | See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by officialfanpage (@idolarunitafc)

Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Eliminated Hero Sawai Bhatt Welcomed Like a Groom in Rajasthan | Viral Videos

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s alleged romance has been making headlines for over a month now. Apart from rehearsing their respective performances and on-stage gimmicks, Arunita and Pawandeep also spend time together behind the camera as well. Recently, some pictures of the duo went viral on social media in which they could be seen outside the Indian Idol space. In the pictures, Arunita and Pawandeep were spotted in a park, with some fans.

Well, whether Pawandeep’s love is for Arunita or not, we’ll get to see that only on the weekend.

Follow this space for more updates related to Indian Idol.