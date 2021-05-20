Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 fans will witness something really emotional this weekend in Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod special episode. Contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan who make a great pair on the screen will perform a duet on popular ‘90s songs like Dheere dheere se meri zindagi mein aana, Raah mein unse mulaqat ho gayi and Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam, were judges and guests lauded for their exceptional singing. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Aditya Narayan Says People Are Frustrated Because IPL Ended

After their performance on Indian Idol 12, Arunita closed Pawan’s eyes and surprised him by calling his sisters Jyoti and Chandani on the stage. This sweet gesture and surprise made Pawandeep emotional. Talking about the surprise Pawandeep Rajan said, “I am just very speechless today. I have been missing my sisters a lot and seeing them in front of my eyes after a long gap really made me happy. From childhood through every walk of life, my sisters have been my pillar of strength and a great support. I would also like to say that, I am lucky to have such fabulous friends on this show and I am grateful to Arunita for this pleasant surprise, which truly made my day.” Also Read - Indian Idol: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish's Energetic Duet Compels Neha Kakkar, Sukhwinder To Tap Their Feet

Aditya Narayan who hosts the show joked with Pawan’s sisters and asked them what qualities should they see in a sister-in-law. To which Jyoti said, “The preference of selecting and shortl isting our sister-in-law has been given to Arunita already. She is the one who will take this task and help us in finding a beautiful girl for our dear brother Pawandeep.” Enjoying their reunion, Pawandeep’s sisters also shared some childhood memories. Also Read - Indian Idol: Danish Stuns Everyone With His Mesmerising Performance, Anu Malik Calls It 'The Finest Ever'

