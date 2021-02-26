After seeing Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan paying tribute to the families of the missing labourers in the Uttarakhand flash flood, judge and popular singer Neha Kakkar donated Rs 3 lakh to support the families who lost their loved ones. Pawandeep Rajan, who hails from Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, sang his father’s composition for his people on the Indian Idol 12 – India Ki Farmaish episode. The show will be telecasted this weekend. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Party With Keerti Kelkar, Gazala Shaikh Khan And Dance on ‘Coca Cola Tu’, Watch Their Crazy Moves

Before signing the song, Pawandeep Rajan said, "Today, I would be singing the song which has been composed by my father Suresh Rajan. The title is Malva Mein Kaan Karu Talash (Uttarakhandi song). It will be a tribute to those who have been missing due to the glacier which broke in the Chamoli District. As we all know, everyone present at the site are working really hard searching for the missing people, but again, it's my duty to request CM Trivendra Singh Rawatji to help the families of the labourers who were dependent on the missing workers.."

In the weekend episode, Pawandeep Rajan will be seen singing the Uttarakhandi song and then, later on, will sing Humari Adhuri Kahani. In the promo, Neha Kakkar is seen crying and feeling helpless as one of the workers is missing. The flash flood washed away parts of Tapovan following the glacier burst.

After Pawandeep’s performance, emotional Neha Kakkar said: “You are an amazing singer which we all know, but you are an amazing human being too, which is great. As you have come in support of the missing labourers and have urged everyone within your limits to help the families with necessities which is very nice. I am with you in this mission, I would like to donate Rs 3 lakh to the families of our missing labourers from Uttarakhand and I urge everyone to come in support in helping the families.”

Watch the emotional video here:

Pawandeep Rajan belongs to Uttarakhand’s Champawat district. He one of the strongest contestants of Indian Idol 12.