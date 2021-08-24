Uttarakhand: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is having the best time of his life after being in a 9-months-long singing reality show. He was in Mumbai away from his mother, sisters and other family members. Now, Pawandeep doesn’t miss a chance to be with his mother Saroj Rajan and sisters Chandni Rajan and Jyotideep Rajan in his hometown Champawat, Uttarakhand.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Gets Audi Q7 as Special Gift From Arunita Kanjilal After Winning Indian Idol 12? Here's Who Gifted Him What

Pawandeep, who has won everyone's heart with her singing talent and cute expressions, was seen with his mother. One of his sisters took to Instagram account to share the mother-soon bond. Pawan, without his traditional cap, was seen lying on his mother's laps while posing for a photo. The singer's fans poured in love for him in the comment section. One of them commented, "Wow MUMMA'S BABY BOY… Looking so handsome and cute".

Another fan from Mumbai wrote, "Bhai jaldi Mumbai aao naye naye gane sunao Apke Ganoki Adat ho gayi Jay Maharashtra".

Take a look at these cute moments of Pawandeep Rajan with his family:

On Raksha Bandhan, Pawandeep Rajan shared a long post where he shared celebrations with his sisters Chandni Rajan and Jyotideep Rajan. In his Instagram post, he explained the importance of Rakhi and wrote, “Rakhi is not only a thread, it’s a symbol of uncountable memories of growing up together, laughs, support, nostalgia and love. Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone! @jyotideeprajan_official @chandnirajan_official.

Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds on the internet that Arunita Kanijlal, who was the runner up in Indian Idol 12, bought Pawandeep a swanky Audi Q7 which starts from Rs 69.27 lakh and goes up to Rs 81.18 lakh.