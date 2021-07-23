Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 judge and music composer Himesh Reshammiya has released a new song from his album ‘Himesh Ke Dil Se’. Popular singers Pawandeep Singh and Arunita Kanjilal have been roped in the new song titled Terii Umeed. Romantic song Terii Umeed depicts the intense yet very passionate side of both the lovers whose only hope is each other’s love and they can’t get over it. Sung by Pawandeep Singh and Arunita Kanjilal in their peculiar voice, Terii Umeed wins fans’ hearts. This is the third song released from the album. The first song, titled Saansein, was sung by Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt who has now been eliminated from the show. The second song Dagaa was sung by Mohd Danish.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Are Back With Romantic Melody For Himesh Reshammiya's Album

Terii Umeed, released on July 23, has crossed over 711,023 views so far. With this song, Pawandeep Singh-Arunita Kanjilal make second entry in the world of playback singing. They were launched in Moods with Melodies by Himesh. The singers are already one of the most popular participants on the Indian Idol 12 show and are praised for their versatility, and stage aura. Pawandeep Rajan’s effortless singing has made him earn praises from stalwarts like AR Rahman, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and Kumar Sanu, among others. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale To Run For 12-Long Hours, Past Winners To Give Power-packed Performances

Watch the video of ‘Terii Umeed’ here:



Pawandeep and Arunita’s fans praised them. One of the users wrote: “Wah Pawan love your voice Mera to favorite gana ho gya yes lgta hai B’s sunti hi rhu😍😍😍😍😍😍”. Another one wrote: “Dil ko chhu gaya ye Song 😍”. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Danish Sings Exactly Like Himesh Reshammiya in 'Dagaa' | Watch

“Mindblowing Song… Pawandeep and Arunita voice is very melodies.. Lyrics are really very heart touching.. Himesh Sir is magician of music.. Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya Ji. ..😍😍😍😍”, wrote another user.

Pawandeep Rajan shared the song with a birthday note wishing Himesh. “Terii Umeed out now Link in Bio Happy birthday @realhimesh sir Thank you for this wonderful song “Terii Umeed” out now Link in Bio #himeshreshammiya #himeshkedilse #idolpawandeep #idolarunita @arunitakanjilal”. On the other hand, Himesh wrote: “Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes , terii umeed composed and written by me from the album Himesh ke dil se is out now , sung beautifully by @pawandeeprajan and @arunitakanjilal , give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06 , stay tuned for new updates on surroor 2021 snd moods with melodies the albums 2 nd song ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Watch this space for more updates!