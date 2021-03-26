Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol, actor Neetu Kapoor will be a special guest. This special episode will celebrate Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s contribution to Indian cinema. During the episode. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor will appear via videos in this episode. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Breaks Down on Indian Idol 12 as Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra Remember Rishi Kapoor

In a special promo released by Sony TV, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sharing how he was enrolled in music class as a kid. In the video message, Ranbir mentioned that the teacher was ready to take on his sister as a student but suggested that Ranbir should enroll in karate classes instead. Ranbir further quoted his teacher saying that ‘music is just not Ranbi’s thing’. ”He told my mother that I don’t understand sur aur taal aur mujhse nahi ho paega,” Ranbir said in the message. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Riddhima Miss Dad Rishi Kapoor on His 11th-Month Prayer Meet - See Pic

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima also appears in the special episode via video message in which she can be seen calling her mother the “iron lady” of the family.

This particular episode of the singing reality show will be dedicated in the memory of Rishi Kapoor who passed away after a long battle with cancer in April 2020.