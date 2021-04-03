Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 will be welcoming legendary actor Rekha tonight as a special guest. Rekha will grace the sets of the singing reality show and will be seen dancing, playing musical instruments and enjoying with the contestants. Also Read - Bihar Farmer's ₹1 Lakh/Kg 'Hop-shoots' Crop is a BIG Lie. Know Complete Truth Behind Viral Report

While Rekha will be impressed with almost all performances on the show, she will also get emotional after Sawai Bhatt's moving performance on the song Lambi Judaai. Appreciating Sawai's performance, Rakha said, "Sawai, I felt emotionally touched after listening to this song which is sung by you. We all know that you are an exceptional singer with great vocal skills but it takes a lot of effort to touch somebody's heart. And your pure singing has the potential to do the same." This will undoubtedly be an overwhelming moment for Sawai Bhatt as well. Following appreciation from judges and Rekha, even Sawai will get emotional and teary-eyed. Furthermore, the actor will also join the contestant on stage to wipe his tears.

Apart from this, Rekha will also be so impressed with Mohd Danish’s performance that she will hand over shagun as a blessing to one of Indian Idol’s most beloved contestants. Shanmukha Priya will sing Kaisi Paheli Zindagani in this weekend’s episode and will receive a standing ovation for her amazing performance. She will also be joined by Rekha on stage to dance on the Humma song. Overall, it will be an episode full of energy. Expressing her excitement, the veteran diva also rolled some Tabla beats on Vishal Dadlani’s head, adding more humour to the already entertaining episode.