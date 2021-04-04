Mumbai: Legendary actor Rekha graced the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol. Rekha added enthusiasm to the episode and was seen joining contestants on the stage. The 66 years old actor danced, played musical instruments and enjoyed with the contestant and the judges. Also Read - Aditya Narayan and Wife Shweta Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19

While the contestants impressed Rekha with their performances, Rekha also encouraged them, providing shagun to a few of them. Not just this, but Rekha also offered blessings to the show's judge Neha Kakkar who recently got married to Rohanpreet Singh. The actor gifted her a beautiful pink silk saree and a handwritten letter. In this letter, Rekha showered blessings on the newlywed couple and wished them health. She also wrote, "I wish for you both…more love than your heart can contain!"

Sharing the letter and other pictures with Rekha on social media, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me " #NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun" but because of How She Is!!!! And When I saw her DANCING…. Must say I've never seen anything like that Ever in my life!!!! Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I'm Your Fan Forever Now!!!! P.S. Do Not Miss The Letter in the pictures!"

This adorable gift from the legendary actor left Neha and Rohanpreet in awe. ”Wowww How Sweet of Rekha Mam!!🥰😍 This is All Because Of You My Queen!! God Bless Both the Beautiful souls in the frame,” Rohanpreet commented on Neha’s post.

This also made Neha’s fans absolutely happy. The comment section of Neha’s post is filled with heart emojis.

Watch out this space for more details on this love-filled episode of Indian Idol 12!