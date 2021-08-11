Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is gearing up for the ‘greatest finale ever’. While several big celebrities, singers and former contestants will be joining the mega finale, rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will grace the sets as well.Also Read - 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo Teams Up With Badshah For a Duet, Song to Release Tomorrow | Watch Teaser

The singing reality will welcome Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to add some Bollywood tadka during the 12-hour long finale episode. Both Sidharth and Kiara Advani will be seen lending their support and cheer for the TOP 6 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya at the finale. Also Read - Interview: Shershaah Director Vishnuvardhan And Writer Sandeep Srivastava Unravel Captain Vikram Batra's Story Like You Never Knew Before

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also be seen promoting their movie Shershaah which is scheduled to release on August 12. Sidharth Malhotra also revealed that his mother is a big fan of the show and said, "It is amazing that the Indian Idol Season 12 finale is 12-hour long. Not just me but my entire family including my mother and grandmother are fans of this show and they are very excited for the finale episode. I would like to wish everyone lots of luck and love."

Kiara Advani also wished luck to the finalists and said, "Indian Idol has been a part of every home for so many years. And this finale is special because it falls on Independence Day. The contestants have come this far, and I wish them all the best. They are all winners and hopefully, soon they will be singing for our movies and our songs."

Indian Idol 12 will have its mega grand finale on August 15. The longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale.