Mumbai: Seems like Indian Idol 12 fans aren’t happy with contestant Shanmukha Priya once again. This Sunday, the singing reality show welcomed Zeenat Aman and while each contestant celebrated her cinema days with her hit tracks, Shanmukha Priya sang Chura Liya Hai. However, this has left fans disappointed and angry. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Netizens Say Bring Back Anjali GaikWad, Remove Anu Malik From Show
Chura Liya Hai was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman and was a part of the film Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973). While Shanmukha left Zeenat impressed with her performance, netizens took to social media expressing disappointment. Several people alleged that she is ruining old songs and questioned the judges for appreciating her. Also Read - All You Need to Know About Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur| Special Connection With Indian Idol 12 Singer Pawandeep Rajan
However, in the episode show’s host, Aditya said that Shanmukha is too young and was recently hurt after people took to social media demanding her eviction. To this, Zeena Aman asked her not to think about it much. She praised Shanmukha’s singing skills and asked her not to take them to heart. “Shanmukha, please aap royiye mat. Dil ko bilkul mat lagana. Aap khaas ho. Aap apni talent ko pehchaante ho…more people love you than criticise you. But kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna. Don’t even think about it. Just march on,” Aman told Shanmukha Priya.
This is not the first time that fans took to Twitter slamming Shanmukha’s performance. Earlier as well, angry fans demanded Shanmukha Priya’s eviction from the show and calling her performance ‘pathetic.’
However, with Shanmukha getting trolled for another week, let’s see how she will respond.