Indian Idol 12 March 20, 2021 episode: Indian Idol 12 contestants are winning the hearts of the audience and celebrities with their singing talent. This year's singing reality show is on the top of TRP charts- all thanks to the melodious singing of the contestants. In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, the audience will witness Anu Malik again, however, this time as a guest along with lyricist Sameer and singer Udit Narayan. On March 20's episode, the musicians will be seen encouraging Indian Idol 12 top 10 contestants.

Anu Malik was impressed with the performances of all the contestants, however, Shanmukha Priya's act took his heart away as she sang on songs like Dil Ko Hazar Baar Roka and Crazy Kiya Reh. Anu was stunned for the first time in Indian Idol and he, therefore, went on stage and couldn't help but make a offer to Shanmukha. "You are a magnificent performer. I feel so lucky that I got the opportunity to hear you live. I would like to offer you a song in the coming future. A talent like yours should reach more heights", said Anu Malik.

The video from the Indian Idol 12 is doing rounds on the internet. Check Out:

It has been reported that Indian Idol 12 has indicated the top 4 finalists out of the top 10. The finalist names include Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukha Priya, and Ashish Kulkarni. It is also said that these 4 will be performing at the ITA awards which will be held on 21st March 2021. The shooting for the award function has already been completed and the 4 singers of Indian Idol 12 got a golden opportunity to perform in front of the celebs.

