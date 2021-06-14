Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines these days for contestants’ stunning performances. However, it seems the fans are not happy with Shanmukhapriya as she has been targetted again. Contestant Shanmukhapriya has disappointed fans with her performance in the recent episode. She has been blamed for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s track ‘Darling’ from 7 Khoon Maaf. One of the users wrote: “#ShanMukhPriya ruins the composition of the song in name of giving it a modern touch #IndianIdol #Indianidol12”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 36,000 Black Hand Embroidered Lehenga Makes Our Heart Skip a Beat
#ShanmukhaPriya Try some original songs with originality, every time improvisation or Youdling is not required in every song. Judges are so biased as they give her more screentime and importance as well. Please stop ruining the classic songs. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter expressing disappointment and demanding Shanmukhapriya's elimination from the show
Have a look at the trolls:
Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Lashes Out At Makers After Pawandeep Rajan's Second Song Cut From Episode
Well, we think she is an amazing singer and should not bother by these trolls!