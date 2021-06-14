Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines these days for contestants’ stunning performances. However, it seems the fans are not happy with Shanmukhapriya as she has been targetted again. Contestant Shanmukhapriya has disappointed fans with her performance in the recent episode. She has been blamed for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s track ‘Darling’ from 7 Khoon Maaf. One of the users wrote: “#ShanMukhPriya ruins the composition of the song in name of giving it a modern touch #IndianIdol #Indianidol12”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 36,000 Black Hand Embroidered Lehenga Makes Our Heart Skip a Beat

#ShanmukhaPriya Try some original songs with originality, every time improvisation or Youdling is not required in every song. Judges are so biased as they give her more screentime and importance as well. Please stop ruining the classic songs. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter expressing disappointment and demanding Shanmukhapriya's elimination from the show

Have a look at the trolls:

#ShanmukhaPriya Try some original songs with originality, everytime improvisation or Youdling is not required in every song. Judges are so biased as they give her more screentime and importance as well.

Please stop ruining the classic songs.#HimeshReshammiya #anumalik — Aditya Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Adi_Srivastav) June 13, 2021

Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Lashes Out At Makers After Pawandeep Rajan's Second Song Cut From Episode

It’s not like that!!Other singers are really good,except #ShanmukhaPriya and Danish..Even #SawaiBhatt sings so good nowadays..The former two shouldn’t do any experiment with the songs..It spoils the song!! — Aradhana Dash (@AradhanaDash4) June 13, 2021

I mute my tv when #ShanmukhaPriya

comes to sing. Sorry cant witness old pure melodies getting ruined. Seriously you think SMP deserves more than Anjali. Please sony channel bring back #AnjaliGaikWad#IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/gC1RxBTO6B — Tamanna (@TamannaLalwani) June 6, 2021

Well, we think she is an amazing singer and should not bother by these trolls!