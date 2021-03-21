ITA awards, popularly known as Indian Television Academy was held on February 14, 2021. The event will be telecasted on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. There will be a surprise for all Indian Idol 12 fans as they will witness Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukha Priya, and Ashish Kulkarni performing at the ITA. A news report says that the makers of the singing show have indicated the top 4 finalists at the ITA awards. Well, it’s great news then. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Helped Her To Lyp-Sync Songs For Baazigar

Indian Idol’s Pawandeep Rajan will be seen creating a romantic mood by singing melodious songs such as ‘Zalima’. Ashish Kulkarni will be showing his magic by singing ‘Bang Bang’, while Mohammad Danish will sing an evergreen song ‘Main Jagan Rahun’. Shanmukha, on the other hand, will give an electrifying performance on ‘Darling Aankhen Se Aankhen’. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Has Strong Connection With Salman Khan? Throwback Video Goes Viral

Pawandeep, the pahadi boy, shared his experience of singing in front of celebrities. He said: “It was a wonderful experience to sing in front of so many celebrities. I feel lucky that I got this opportunity and I thank Indian Idol for this.” The channel on Saturday had shared a glimpse of Indian Idol contestants singing at the ITA awards. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Finally Confirms Her Comeback on TV, For Shakti or Naagin 6? Read on

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Pawandeep Rajan had shared a few pics from the event where he thanked everyone for the wonderful oppurtunity:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch this space for more updates.