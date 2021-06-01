Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 has been all over the headlines for its negative and positive publicity. Ever since Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar had made his presence on the show, Indian Idol 12 received the least TRP impressions. Back-to-back, the singing reality show was a part of somewhat of the other controversies. The judges of the twelfth season were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Later, they were replaced with Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir as the lockdown in Maharashtra had made the Indian Idol 12 makers shift the set to Daman. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Manoj Muntashir Slams Amit Kumar For 'Taking Money And Then Criticising The Show'

Now, when Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back to make their appearance in Indian Idol 12, a reporter asked Vishal Dadlani will the fans see him back? To which, he confirmed that is not coming back on the show. The singer told ETimes that he lives with his parents and doesn't want to take a risk with their health. He said he will not return, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with."

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan supported Dadlani’s decision. He said, “Vishal shifted to Lonavala last year and he has shifted with his parents. He didn’t want to drive all the way from Lonavala to Daman and come back to potentially infect his parents as he is being extra careful because of his parents. I completely support that. If you have doubt then you should go with your instincts especially during these times.”

It is expected that after Neha and Himesh’s re-entry as judges, the TRP may show a rise.

Meanwhile, current judge Manoj Muntashir recently slammed Amit Kumar’s decision of speaking against the show after taking money from the makers to appear as the chief guest in one of the episodes. “The guest judges who’ve come on Indian Idol 12 have no clue about what’s happening on the show and they go on to criticise every little thing about the contestants. They criticise them beyond belief- ye galat ho gaya, woh galat ho gaya, you are nobody, you cannot do this, how will you sing in front of a crowd or a filmmaker”, Manoj told ETimes.