Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's future plans: The winner of Indian Idol season 12, Pawandeep Rajan has now planned a trip with Arunita Kanjilal and other contestants who he calls a 'family'. After the victory, when Pawandeep was asked about his plans to which he first said, "We are all planning to go to Kedarnath for around 10 days. I hope that plan works out and we all (contestants) go together. Post that, I will spend time with my family and might plan a few things with them. Once I feel relaxed, then I will plan life ahead."

Pawandeep Rajan’s future house and road trip with contestants

Apart from the Indian Idol 12 trophy, Pawandeep Rajan was awarded with Rs 25 Lakh and a red swanky Swift car by Maruti. The first runner up of Indian Idol 12 was Arunita Kanjilal while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep Rajan spoke about the road trip. He said, "Mai yahi mere 6 dosto ke saath jara hu Kedarnath. Uske baad mummy aur papa ko bhi ghumaunga. Pehle ye meri Indian Idol ki family ke saath chutti pe jana chahunga 10 din. Pehle hum sab ghar jare hai. Family ke sath waqt bitayenge fir hum Kedarnath jayenge and waha see Mumbai aake ek hi building mein ghar lenge aur sath rahenge. (I will do on a road trip to Kedarnath with my six Indian Idol friends. After that will also take my parents out but before that I wish to go on a 10 day trip with these finalists. First we all will go home and spend time with family. Post that we will go to Kedarnath and then return to Mumbai and buy flats in the same building and stay together.)"

Pawandeep Rajan shares his parents’ reaction after winning Indian Idol 12

PAwandeep also shared that his parents were really happy to see him lift the trophy of Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep Rajan had also shared a special message for his fans who voted for him. He said, "Haath jodkar naman hai aur bahut bahut dhanyawad unn sabhi logo ka. Itna Pyaar itna samman aur itna support dene ke liye aur sabhi log dhyaan rakhe Covid mein. Bahut jaldi ye khatam ho jayega aur sabhi log normal dincharya mein aa jayenge. (I join my hands and thank everyone. They have given me so much love and respect. They have supported me and I want everyone to take care of themselves in COVID. This situation of COVID will finish soon and everyone can live a normal life.)"