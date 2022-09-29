Indian Idol 13: Indian Idol 13 has sparked a controversy since the elimination of Rito Raba, the contestant from Arunachal Pradesh. Netizens have started the boycott trend once against the musical reality show and accused it of being scripted. The social media outburst over Rito’s elimination from Indian Idol Season 13 has created a stir on the internet. From targeting Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak’s recent feud to the former’s romance with husband Rohanpreet Singh got trolled by netizens. As Indian Idol 13 narrowed down on its Top 15 contestants after auditions all across India, Rito made Arunachal Pradesh proud by making it to to the show. Ever since Rito’s unfortunate elimination from Indian Idol 13, netizens bashed the show and said they want to see something authentic. The show was bashed as accusations over cheating the audiences for TRPs were made.Also Read - Falguni Pathak's New Statement Amid Neha Kakkar Feud: ‘Ache Tareeke Se Use Karo…’

CHECK OUT THE NETIZENS REACTION ON TWITTER POST RITO RABA’S ELIMINATION:

A singer #rito_riba from Arunachal is attempting a Punjabi song and mesmerizing.. if that itself is not a criteria to qualify, then it definitely is a scam.. just copy cats of Arijith and other singers in the show.. the new always needs support and courage #boycottindianidol13 — SportsStudio (@SportsStudio10) September 29, 2022

It was very bad for a true genuine talent, vinit singh was chosen only because he is recognized settings by jury, fixed show @SonyTV cheating #BoycottIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/jXz0qXUbOj — Dushmanta Ku Dalai 🇮🇳 (@ku_dushmanta) September 27, 2022

Indian Idol 13 is a musical-reality show hosted by Aditya Narayan. It has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshamiya as its judges.

