Indian Idol 13: Indian Idol 13 has just kickstarted and the new season seems to have a pool exceptional talent for the viewers and judges. Singer Neha Kakkar and Music composer and singer Himesh Reshamiya, who are not new to the show were among the judges. In a recent video from the show gone viral, Neha seems to be mesmerized by the performance of one of the contestants. A girl hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, dressed in traditional attire performed her heart out in Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The song originally sung by Bhoomi Trivedi got a novelty as Amritsar's Rupam Bharnariya gave a soulful performance.

INDIAN IDOL 13 CONTESTANT HAILED BY NETIZENS

Rupam wore a purple salwar-suit and covered her head with a pink dupatta as the judges and the audience were impressed by her simplicity. Neha, Himesh and Vishal Dadlani were overwhelmed by Rupam's surprisingly melodious voice. The singer is also being hailed by social media users for her performance. A netizen reacted to the song on Instagram and commented, "🔥🔥🔥 voice is killing it …..dil khush kar diya 👍👍." Another person wrote, "😮😮😮😮winner👏👏👏👏." A user also commented, "Amazing."

INDIAN IDOL 13: CHECK OUT RUPAM BHARNARIYA’S ROCKING PERFORMANCE:

So far Tabish Ali, Rishi Singh, Navdeep Wadali and many other contestants have been shortlisted for Indian Idol 13. Recently, Neha had refused to judge a contestant on the show, calling him her senior. The singer also got emotional in one of the episodes meeting one of her friends called Vineet.

