Indian Idol 13 winner Rishi Singh's prizes: Ayodhya's Rishi won not just a trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a Breeza car.

Indian Idol 13 remained to be one of the longest-running reality shows as it kickstarted in September 2022. The singing reality show has finally come to an end with Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh winning the season. He was indeed one of the strongest contestants and his fans are more than happy that he has lifted the trophy. The singer enthralled all with his electrifying and soulful performances and that made him win the show. And well quite a hefty amount too. Plus, the bonus – a car!

What is the prize for the Indian Idol 13 winner?

Rishi Singh, who has Arijit Singh-type voice, takes home a trophy, a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and Maruti Suzuki Brezza as well. Debasmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal are the first and second runners-up. Others who made it to the grand finale show were Sonakshi Kar, Shivam Singh, and Bidipta Chakravarty. The popular reality show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar.

Rishi Singh is overwhelmed after winning Indian Idol 13

One of the highlights of the show was Rishi narrating the story of how his parents had adopted him. Otherwise, as he put, “Main kahin sadh raha hota, main kahin mar raha hota (I would have been rotting away somewhere, or maybe dying).” Rishi said he had come to know about his past as recently as the Theatre Round of the reality show. That is when his parents shared with him his life’s biggest truth. “Without them, I know I wouldn’t have been here. They’re like God to me,” a grateful Rishi had shared with the world.

Today, out of the just 255 people whom Virat Kohli follows on social media, Rishi Singh is one. Indeed, his parents gave him the life he wouldn’t have even dreamt of had he not been adopted by them.

We congratulate Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh and our best wishes to him.

