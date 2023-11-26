Indian Idol 14 Ranbir Kapoor Touches Contestants Feet to Seek Blessings Fans Say Ranbir Ne Toh Kamaal Kardiya WATCH

Home

Indian Idol 14: Ranbir Kapoor Touches Contestant’s Feet to Seek Blessings, Fans Say ‘Ranbir Ne Toh Kamaal Kardiya’ – WATCH

Indian Idol 14: Ranbir Kapoor won hearts with his gesture during Animal promo on the show. The actor also revealed the songs he sing for his baby girl Raha - Watch viral video

Indian Idol 14: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna appeared on the Indian Idol season 14 after the trailer release. The fantastic response to the trailer swept within minutes of its debut. As netizens heaped praises on Kapoor’s intense role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, his fans were impressed with his gesture on the reality TV show during the promotions. In addition to paying respect to the visually impaired vocalist, he also revealed an adorable father-daughter thing on the show.

Ranbir Kapoor congratulated the entire cast on the fourteenth season of the renowned singing competition. Menuka Poudel, a visually impaired vocalist, stole Ranbir Kapoor’s heart with her magical voice. She performed Agar Tum Sath Ho from his film Tamasha. Following the musical performance, the Rockstar actor walked to the stage to congratulate Menuka and seek her blessings. The actor touched her feet and said, “Menuka ji, mera naam Ranbir hai aur mai apse ashirvad lena chata hu,” followed by a warm hug. He even referred to her as ‘Devi No. 2’ after Shreya Ghoshal owing to her beautiful voice.

WATCH Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna on Indian Idol 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The video went viral after Ranbir Kapoor’s fans dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Following her performance, Menuka asked Ranbir Kapoor about the songs he recites to his daughter. She said, “Ranbir sir se mera ek sawal hai, maine sunna hai ap bhot cute or handsome bhi hai, or apke jaise apki beti bhi bhot cute hai, uske sath time spend karte hue uske liye aap kausna gana gaate ho? (I’ve heard you’re very handsome and cute, and your daughter is also very cute like you, so I’d like to know which two songs you sing when you’re with her).”

To her response, Ranbir replied, “Do gaane hai, ek gana hai thoda sa irritating hai called ‘baby shark’, and dusra song hai ‘lalla lalla lori’ (There are two songs, one of which is irritating i.e. ‘Baby Shark’ and the second song is ‘Lalla lalla lori).”

Shreya Ghoshal And Ranbir Kapoor on Singing Lullabies to Their Babies

Shreya Ghoshal, one of Indian Idol’s judges, was amused by his Ranbir Kapoor’s statement. The singer, who is a parent herself, related to Ranbir and highlighted how people’s playlists alter as they become parents. She said,”Ranbir ke mooh se ye gaane sunkar main to hairaan hun. Yaha pe to hum relate karte hai. Devyaan ho, Raha ho, saare bacho ke liye humare playlist change ho jaate hai. Sapno mein bhi ye hi gaane aate hai. (I was surprised to hear these songs from Ranbir. We can all connect to this. Our playlists for the kids fluctuate, whether Devyaan or Raha. These lullaby even appear in our dreams).”

Netizens were surprised by Ranbir Kapoor’s heart-melting gesture of touching Menuka’s feet and seeking her blessings. One fan wrote, “Menuka just nailed the performance, and Ranbir showed why he is the best.’ Another user said, “Wow… really heart-touching… every time I hear Menuka singing, and the gesture by Ranbir got tears in my eyes.” The third fan wrote, “I was totally surprised and I didn’t expect to see this side of Ranbir.”

The action-thriller film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna will be released on December 1, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.