Mumbai: Mohd Danish in the singing reality show Indian Idol has never failed to impress the audience and the judges with his performance. No doubt, he is one of the finest singers on the show. This weekend too, Idol Danish will make everyone speechless with his mesmerising performance.

Mohd Danish will be singing daawat e ishq while playing harmonium this weekend. Danish performance be appreciated by all including judges. While Himesh Reshammiya will be seen enjoying Danish's singing, Anu Malik will shower his blessings over the Idol. "This is one of the finest performances I have seen in 10 seasons," Anu Malik will tell Danish.

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, Danish will also be seen celebrating Eid on the stage.

Meanwhile, Sukhwinder Singh will grace the show as a special guest on Saturday. He will be also seen having a jugalbandi with Mohd Danish on Dil Se song Chaiya Chaiya. Impressed with Danish’s performance, Sukhwinder will also give his autograph to Danish on his t-shirt. Praising Danish, Sukhwinder further said, ‘These young and talented singers are excellent. It is a great thing to sing in such a loud tone.’

Indian Idol will also be celebrating its 50 episodes and the show’s host Aditya Narayan will also be cutting a cake on the stage with contestants on this special occasion. The pictures of the same are already going viral on social media.

