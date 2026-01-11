Home

Entertainment

Indian Idol and Paatal Lok fame Prashant Tamang passes away at 43 due to...

Indian Idol and Paatal Lok fame Prashant Tamang passes away at 43 due to…

India Idol winner Prashant Tamang passes away at the age of 43. Find the reason inside.

Indian Idol and Paatal Lok fame Prashant Tamang passes away at 43 due to...

The Indian entertainment industry is currently in deep shock and grief after the untimely demise of singer and actor Prashant Tamang. The renowned artist, who rose to fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007, passed away on January 11, 2026, in New Delhi. Prashant was just 43 when he took his last breath. As per reports, Tamang was found dead at his residence, with reports pointing towards a sudden heart attack. However, there has been no official medical statement issued yet.

Before winning the hearts of fans with his melodious voice, Prashant was a Kolkata Police constable. His journey was nothing short of inspirational. His sudden passing has left fans, colleagues, and admirers deeply saddened, with tributes pouring in across social media platforms.

From Kolkata Police to National Stardom

When Prashant auditioned for Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007, he was serving as a constable with the Kolkata Police. Without any industry backing, but with immense sincerity and passion for music, he won the hearts of the audience.

Many people from Darjeeling also supported from the Gorkha community, and India’s Northeast, turning his victory into a cultural moment rather than just a television triumph. His win was widely seen as proof that authenticity, perseverance, and regional pride could still rewrite the rules of mainstream fame.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.